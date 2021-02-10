Global Mobile Tablets in Healthcare Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global mobile tablets in healthcare market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and 30 units was sold in 2018. Tablets are gaining collective foothold in the healthcare sector across all segments. Tablets are improving patient care wellness programs, laboratories, hospitals, clinic management systems, pharmaceutical services, and biotechnological advancements.

With doctors progressively using their tablets to manage and maintain their schedules and reminders, the healthcare industry is now forced on building applications that are enhanced for tablet use. These applications provide the combination of existing information systems and introduce tablets as a form for both data gathering and dissemination of critical information.

New and emerging advancements in technology in the healthcare industry have enabled patient monitoring devices and instrumentation to communicate directly with tablets using tools such as Bluetooth. These devices can also upload patient data using a Wi-Fi network over the web, which can then be monitored in real-time by physicians and doctors.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the established healthcare industry and rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The mobile tablets in healthcare market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European mobile tablets in healthcare market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The mobile tablets in healthcare market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the rising opportunity for tablet manufacturers to find a huge customer pool of mobile tablets in healthcare and rising healthcare infrastructure, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing. The mobile tablets in healthcare market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global mobile tablets in healthcare market has been segmented based on application and end user.

The market, based on application, has been divided into patient monitoring and data collection, prescribing & issuing medicine, dashboard and reports, and appointment scheduling. The patient monitoring and data collection segment is expected to be the largest market owing to the growing use of mobile tablets by healthcare professionals and doctors. Further, mobile tablets help in managing patient data, and it proves to be a very useful device for healthcare professionals to adopt in their day to day activities.

Further, the end user segment is divided into hospitals, government organizations & research centers, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies, and laboratories.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global mobile tablets in healthcare market are Hewlett-Packard (US), Barco (Belgium), Apple Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Samsung Group (South Korea), Sand Dune Ventures, Inc (US), Zebra Technologies Corp (US), Teguar Computers (US), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), ARBOR Technology Corp (Taiwan), Dell (US), ASUSTeK Computer Inc (Taiwan), and HCL Technologies (India).

