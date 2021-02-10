GlobalIrrigation Control Panel Detailed AnalysisMarket Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Irrigation Control Panel Detailed AnalysisMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuy

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Irrigation Control Panel industry.

This report splits Irrigation Control Panel market by Control Panel Type, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

Agricontrol

Alkhorayef Industries Co.

APD TECHNOLOGY Srl

Azud

Bermad, Inc.-Irrigation Division

Cepex

Euromacchine Srl

Giunti spa

HORTIMAX

Irritec

IRROMETER Company, Inc.

Lindsay Corporation

MAHER ELECTRONICA

MaterMacc S.p.A.

Mosa Green

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

NETAFIM

Pessl Instruments GmbH

PLAST PROJECT Srl

Rain Bird Agri-Products Division

RAIN SpA

REINKE Irrigation

Senmatic A/S

SIME Idromeccanica Srl

SPECTRUM Technologies Inc.

T-L Irrigation Company

Valley Irrigation

VYRSA S.A.

Yardney Water Filtration Systems

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Irrigation Control Panel Market, by Control Panel Type

Control Valves Control Panel

Drip Irrigation Control Panel

Center Pivots Control Panel

Irrigation Control Panel Market, by

Main Applications

Agricultural Irrigation

Landscape Irrigation

Greenhouse Irrigation

Others

