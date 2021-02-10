Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Laboratory Information Systems Market – Overview

Laboratory information system (LIS) is a comprehensive information system developed and configured to process, store, and manage information pertaining to industrial and medical-related laboratories which include clinical and analytical laboratories. LIS plays an important role in streamlining the process and generating high quality data to support effective clinical decisions. The LIS provides information that helps hospitals in the diagnosis, prevention, management, and treatment of diseases, and acts an indicator for public health. The LIS has now emerged as a necessity for both small and large diagnostic and drug companies’ laboratories. The ability of both clinical and analytical laboratories to better manage data and incorporate collaborative technological tools into their day-to-day operations has become critical to remain competitive. The global LIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2016 and 2027, driven by growth from both developed and emerging markets.

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market – Regional:

Cerner Corporation, Eclipsys Corporation, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., STARLIMS Corporation, Sunquest Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global laboratory information systems market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America dominated the global Laboratory Information Systems market. The adoption of cloud computing is expected to rise in the U.S. healthcare sector due to continuous pressure to lower cost for customized healthcare services. According to clauses of the HIPAA, the healthcare industry in the U.S. has to adopt new systems that support electronic medical records (EMR) and share data in an efficient and secure manner with other healthcare providers and government agencies. This will lead to higher adoption of cloud-based LIS, which allow laboratories to share real-time information with hospitals and patients. In terms of LIS usage, North American and Western European markets are witnessing penetration, due to early adoption of healthcare technologies.

The European LIS market is expected to grow moderately, driven by higher incidence rate of diseases and increasing patient awareness about new technologies. In addition, various government initiatives also helped in promoting the usage of LIS. Increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rising need for integrated healthcare systems in the two regions are some of the key driving factors for these markets.

The LIS market is expected to grow in Asia-Pacific (APAC) due to increase in the incidences of diseases. Asia and Latin America are among the fastest growing markets for LIS; rising investments from healthcare IT players and government initiatives are some of the key driving factors for LIS in these regions. Many international LIS firms have started investing in developing regions of the world, such as Asia and Latin America, in order to increase their presence in high potential markets.

