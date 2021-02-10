Global ATM Managed Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the ATM Managed Services market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7707.4 million by 2025, from $ 5953 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in ATM Managed Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of ATM Managed Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the ATM Managed Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the ATM Managed Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by ATM Managed Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

Network Management

Security Management

Incident Management

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Bank ATMs

Retail ATMs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Diebold Nixdorf

Hitachi Payment Services

NCR Managed Services

FUJITSU

Cardtronics

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

CMS Info Systems

Fiserv, Inc.

