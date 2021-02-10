Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

The global 3D printed medical implants market held a market value of USD 1,124.68 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period.

3D printing is a procedure that uses a layer by layer method for the creation of a real or physical object from a digital design. This technology is in its early stage in healthcare applications and holds strong potential for a wide variety of applications in medical implants. Factors such as vast technological advancements in the medical device industry and strategic investments done by leading players are expected to drive the market growth. For instance, EnvisionTEC signed a partnership with Abergower as its global reseller partner to expand Envision’s global footprints in 3D printed medical devices market in November 2017. Moreover, the rising need for medical implantation due to the high prevalence of bone-dental disorders are driving the growth of the global 3D printed medical implants market.’

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT :

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8055

Segmentation

The global 3D printed medical implants market has been segmented into component type, implantation technology, application, and end user.

By implantation technology, the market has been segmented into laser beam melting, electronic beam melting, droplet deposition, and others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into dental, orthopedic, and cranio-maxillofacial.

ALSO READ :https://marketresearchmrfrhealthcare.blogspot.com/2020/12/3d-printed-medical-implants-market.html

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals, medical device companies, research and academic institutes, and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global 3D printed medical implants market are Materialise (Belgium), Renishaw plc (UK), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd(Israel), ENVISIONTEC, INC. (US), Arcam AB (Sweden), SLM Solutions (Germany), Oxford Performance Materials (US), Bio3D Technologies (Singapore), Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan), TRUMPF (Germany), ADEISS (US), OsseoMatrix (US), AnatomikModeling (France), EIT Emerging Implant Technologies (Germany).

ALSO READ :https://jacksonemma948.wordpress.com/2020/12/04/3d-printed-medical-implants-market-with-trends-growth-scope-size-overall-analysis-and-prognostication/

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global 3D printed medical implants market owing to the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the region.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global 3D printed medical implants market owing to the presence of major market players in the European countries.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing 3D printed medical implants market owing to the increasing need for better healthcare facilities, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of a huge patient pool. According to the research by Cochlear Ltd., the world’s best cochlear implant technology is available in India with a wide range of products offered.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global 3D printed medical implants market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the growing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/green-cement-market-size-estimation-price-trends-sales-industry-latest-news-and-consumption-by-forecast-to-2023-kn8rymned3xw

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

ALSO READ :https://declara.com/content/76aea52e-e90f-414e-a712-a0a7ad18dc62

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/