Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerceMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South America and Middle East.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Alibaba

Rakuten

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle

IndiaMART

Walmart

Mercateo

Magento (Adobe)

Global Sources

NetSuite

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented e-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Small and medium enterprise is the greatest segment of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South America

Middle East

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

