GlobalAI-Enabled Medical Imaging SolutionsMarket Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging SolutionsMarket Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market projected to drive by the growing adoption of AI solutions for use in the image analysis, and decision support

Global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market likely to grow with a noteworthy rate during the forecast period, 2020-2027. It is due to the AI transforming several aspects of healthcare, with imaging-enabled specialties such as radiology and pathology. Additionally, the surge in demand for AI-based imaging for improved data management and enhance the efficiency of treatments will accelerate the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in the future periods. Moreover, the upsurge in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the rise in the geriatric population is estimated to fuel the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions industry.

In the diagnosis of brain diseases, AI quickly locates the area of a cerebral haemorrhage, accurately quantifies the volume of bleeding, determines whether there is a cerebral hernia, and at the same time, can complete the professionally demanding and time-consuming image evaluation at the speed of seconds. The rise in the adoption of AI in medical imaging, such as radiology, for the widening gap between the increasing number of scans and the number of available radiologists that can read data. Furthermore, AI-based medical imaging has helped diagnostic labs and hospitals for improving access and precision, decrease cost, and make the impact of radiation less harmful.

Product Type Overview in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

Based on the product, the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market bifurcated into Software and Services. The Software segment likely to lead the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market by 2027, as AI help in improving medical imaging capabilities such as higher automation, increased productivity, and enhance medical imaging processes like image analysis and help with patient diagnosis.

Workflow Overview in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market

Based on workflow, the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market categorized into Image Analysis, Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support, Image Acquisition, Detection, Reporting and Communication, Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment, Triage, and Equipment Maintenance. The Image Analysis segment estimated to dominate the market by 2027, due to the AI-based imaging identifies anomalies and diseases based on medical images better than doctors. It also speeds up the process of analyzing CT scans with improved accuracy.

Application Overview in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

Based on application, the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market classified into Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Respiratory, Orthopaedics, and Others. The Cardiology segment accounted for a larger share in 2019. It will continue the growth rate by 2027, attributable to AI intelligently help in diagnose complex diseases such as aortic disease types and aortic aneurysms.

Modality Overview in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

Based on modality, the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market segregated into Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance (MR), X-Ray, Mammography, Multimodality Imaging Systems, and Others. Magnetic Resonance (MR) segment will witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. It is primarily due to MRI used for the identification of neuronal degeneration in brain disease and to monitor the brain disease progression in clinical trials.

End-User Overview in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

Based on end-user, the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market categorized into Hospitals, R&D Centers, and Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers. The Hospital segments estimated to dominate the market by 2027 attributable to the surge in volumes of patients in hospitals along with growing disposable income people are capable enough to access to imaging procedures for early detection of diseases.

Regional Overview in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

By geography, the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America witnessed a higher revenue share in 2019. It will continue the growth rate by 2027, owing to the growing technological advances in the healthcare industry, government funds for expansion of healthcare services, and the number of diagnostic procedures increasing every year in the region.

Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arterys, Gauss Surgical, Enlitic Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, IBM Corporation, Bay Labs, Inc., Qure.ai, Lunit Inc., Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., Blackford Analysis Limited, ContextVision AB, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED, Nuance Communications, Inc., and NVIDIA Corporation are the key players in the Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market.

