Global CONTROL VALVE Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The control valve market is growing persistently, witnessing rising sales. The market growth attributes to the increasing usages of control valves in the burgeoning construction industries. Besides, rising demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals, substantiates the market growth. Moreover, increasing usages of control valves Market in water & wastewater treatment and energy & power industry applications create substantial market demand.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global control valve market is projected to expand exponentially, registering an impressive CAGR throughout the anticipated period (2019-2025). Without a controlled flow, a pump can quickly suffer severe damages, causing downtime and costly repairs. Control valves regulate the flow of complex equipment, controlling flow measurement devices, control unit, and energy supply continuously.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1940

The water & wastewater treatment industry requires several chemical/ physical treatment processes and biological wastewater treatment processes to remove pollutants & harmful contaminants, such as sulfur, nitrates, and bacteria, from water. Additionally, increasing investments in the water & wastewater and construction industry, alongside the upscale of nuclear power plants, boost the control valve market size.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/n37fZ2nx9

On the flip side, price volatility and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for the manufacturing of valves is a major factor estimated to impede market growth. Nevertheless, advancement in technology would support market growth throughout the estimated period, bringing about cost-competitive manufacturing techniques.

Also Read: https://greatarticles.co.uk/?p=374739&preview=true&_preview_nonce=dd70e3e44a

Control Valve Market – Segmentation

The market is segmented into five dynamics;

By Valve Type : Gate Valve, Globe Valve, Diaphragm Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Check Valve, and others.

By Valve Size : 1”, 1″ to 6″, 6″ to 25″, 25 “to 50″, and 50″ & above.

By Component : Valve Body, Actuators, and others.

By End-Use : Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Control Valve Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global control valve market. The largest market share attributes to the increase in investments in the construction and energy & power industries. Besides, the region is expected to witness around USD 1.7 TN per year in infrastructure by 2030 to maintain its growth momentum, substantiating market growth.

Furthermore, the regulatory and institutional reforms drive the market growth, making infrastructure more attractive for private investors and to plan projects for public-private partnerships. Also, the increasing focus on generating power from renewable energy sources fosters the growth of the regional market. China and India had the highest contribution to the region’s total renewable energy generation capacity. The APAC control valve market is poised to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America stands second in the global control valve market. The market is driven by the rising usages of control valves to regulate liquid flow in fire fighting systems, piping systems, and water supply systems. Moreover, the burgeoning construction industry and the spurting growth in wind, bioenergy, and hydropower energy boost the regional market growth. The US, with its highest contribution in total renewable energy generation capacity, leads the regional market.

Also Read: https://thearticlesdirectory.co.uk/?p=327885&preview=true&_preview_nonce=b82b883e60

The control valve market in the European region is growing rapidly. Factors such as the increasing focus on renewable energy generation foster the growth of the regional market. Additionally, increasing usages of control valves in quadrupling numbers of hydropower plants to control and regulate water flow for turbines propel the regional market growth. The European valve market is projected to create a substantial revenue pocket during the forecast period.

ALSO READ: https://articleabode.com/?p=342164&preview=true&_preview_nonce=21de5843ec

Global Control Valve Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the global control valve market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Industry players incorporate strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product or technology launch. They compete based upon pricing, technology, reputation, and services. From the product development and sales perspective, players invest in R & D to develop a technology, brand building, and expand their reach to support their competitive position.

Managing the cost of raw materials is a top priority for manufacturers. Firms are seeking new ways to mitigate these risks associated with raw materials instability.

Major Players:

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

IMI plc (UK)

Crane Co. (US)

ALFA LAVAL (Sweden)

Eaton (Ireland)

General Electric (US)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Pentair plc (US)

Velan Inc. (Canada)

First Reserve (Scotland)

Schlumberger Limited (US)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

SAMSON (Germany)

Metso Corporation (Finland)

Tables Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Control Valve Market, By Reactor Type

5 Global Control Valve Market, By Strategy

6 Global Control Valve Market, By Capacity

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

9 List of Tables

10 List of Figures

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

https://thedailychronicle.in/