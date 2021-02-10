Global Blenders & Juicers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

2017-2025 World Blenders & Juicers Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Blenders and juicers are two very different beasts, with two quite different purposes. They both process tasty fruit and veggies into a delicious, nutritious drink but the way they do it, and the end result, is not the same at all. A juicer separates the fiber from the rest of the fruit or vegetables. This leaves only the juice for you to drink. The remaining fiber pulp is discarded. This means that you can pack more fruit or veggies in per cup and you get all your vitamins and nutrients in the most easily digestible form. A blender processes the whole fruit or vegetable, including the fiber. This makes a thicker drink (usually called a smoothie) which takes longer to digest. You still get all the nutrients, but they are released more slowly. This satisfies your appetite and leaves you feel fuller for longer.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Blenders & Juicers , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Blenders & Juicers market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Blenders

Juicers

By End-User / Application

Commercial consumption

Household consumption

By Company

Omega

Breville

Oster(Sunbeam)

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim(Guangdong Xinbao)

SKG

Bear

ACA(Elec-Tech)

Deer

Xibeile(Shuai Jia)

Ouke

Hanssem

