Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research and ForecastMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Summary – A new market study, “Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Research and ForecastReport 2018-2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReport

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.5% during 2018-2023. MRI market have varied and innovative products due to the successful outcome of research and development and patents. The pivotal factors for the modest growth of MRI market includes the adoption of diagnostic devices and hybrid operating rooms across the globe. Technological advancement and innovation boosted the MRI market across the globe. R&D in MRI market will bring technological advancement for better accuracy and patient care. Rising lifestyle-oriented diseases such as Cancer, CVD, CHD, and other neurological diseases are expected to create a huge demand for MRI products globally. MRI products, diagnosis and treatment are costly and may affect the market growth. However, the rising adoption of diagnostic devices and machines are expected to create a huge demand for the MRI market. APAC region has less adoption and development in MRI Market. However, with the rise in healthcare spending and favourable government policies, APAC region is expected to create a significant opportunity for the market. The market is segmented on the basis of Application, Architecture, Field Strength and Geography. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by application includes Brain &Neurological MRI, Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI, Vascular MRI, Pelvic & Abdominal MRI, Breast MRI and Cardiac MRI.

On the basis of geography, the global MRI market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to the huge adoption of MRI. The major countries contributing in the North America MRI market include the US and Canada. North America has the highest rate of healthcare spending followed by Europe due to a huge number of lifestyle-oriented patients. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and S. Korea are the most emerging economies due to significant development in healthcare system. APAC region is expected to create a significant opportunity for MRI market in future. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favourable government policies made APAC region an emerging economy with significant opportunity for stakeholders.

Key MRI companies that are dominating the market include GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc, Emergence Teleradiology, Planmed, Aurora Imaging Technology, Fonar Corporation, Agilent Technologies. Other major players profiled in the report include Hitachi Medical Corporation, Medtronic Inc, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems and Sectra. Various corporate strategies such as launch of new products, R&D, partnership, mergers and acquisition are widely adopted by key players to stay competitive. The report includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiling of the market.

Research methods and tools

The market study of MRI market has been incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial/annual reports of companies involved in the market

Forward looking statement of key MRI market players

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Incidence and prevalence rate of diseases related to MRI diagnostic

Average cost of MRI device and diagnosis at regional level

Government guidelines and rules & regulations.

Geographical location of major market players.

The report is intended for global MRI market players, potential entrants, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare provider, universities for overall market insights. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, market determinants, competitive landscape and so forth. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global MRI Market Research and Analysis, By Application Global MRI Market Research and Analysis, By Architecture Global MRI Market Research and Analysis, By Field Strength Global MRI Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

Comprehensive research methodology of Global MRI Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global MRI Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global MRI Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AMBER DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, INC. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION ESOATE SPA EMERGENCE TELERADIOLOGY LLC FONAR CORPORATION FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION GE HEALTHCARE HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATION HOLOGIC, INC. IMRIS INC. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. MEDTRONIC PLC NCD CORPORATION NEUSOFT CORPORATION PLANMED OY SECTRA AB SHARED IMAGING LLC SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

