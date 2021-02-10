Steel Sandwich Panels Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario, Top Companies, Segmentation, End Users and Forecast Research

Market Synopsis

Through the research, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the Global Steel Sandwich Panels Market 2020 is poised to expand considerably over the forecast period, acquiring a substantial market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period.

Market Highlights

The global demand for steel sandwich panels is expected to be experiencing sustainable growth over the forecast period. The ever-increasing need for modern infrastructure is rising worldwide demand for building materials. In addition this drives the global demand for steel sandwich panels. In emerging economies , such as China, India, the UAE and Brazil, the construction industry has risen at a respectable to healthy pace. The growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable construction and policy support also drive the demand for the global market for steel sandwich panels. The high cost of raw materials however hinders the development of the demand for steel sandwich panels. In the global construction industry, steel sandwich panels have seen an increased rate of adoption in recent years, as these panels provide cost-effectiveness in building investment, generating opportunities for the manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The global steel sandwich panels market has been analyzed based on application, type, and region.

The segment type is classified into panels of EPS, PU panels, and PF panels. The design category is divided into residential , industrial, farmhouse and cold storage buildings.

The EPS panels segment is expected to experience a significant rate of growth based on the size, as these panels are cost-effective and provide good thermal insulation, long service life, airtightness and low maintenance costs. These features make EPS panels the dominant segment on the world market for steel sandwich panels.

On the basis of application, The industry is segmented into residential , industrial, farmhouse, and cold storage buildings. The trade segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, which is expected to hold its position until 2023.

Regional Evaluation

The global demand for steel sandwich panels is geographically segmented into North America, Europe , Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW). In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest market share of around 40 percent , followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, and its position is expected to remain until 2023. The demand for steel sandwich panels is primarily driven by government restrictions on greenhouse emissions reductions, The need to increase the cost-efficiency of buildings, along with the introduction of energy efficiency regulations. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturers of steel sandwich panels in this area further boosts the overall market growth. For example, the Kingspan Group (Ireland) and Isomec (Italy) are two of the main producers that contribute to Europe ‘s large share of the global steel sandwich market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region on the global market, owing to the rising levels of infrastructure and construction industries and urbanization and industrialization. In addition, developing-country governments in Asia-Pacific also fund investments in the construction industry through their FDI policies, which further affect the growth of the demand for steel sandwich panels. Asia-Pacific has a large channel of distribution, and all major manufacturers are focused on expanding their business in this area, as they expect to generate huge profits over return on investment. In addition, the numerous beneficial energy efficiency policies give opportunities for the Asia-Pacific steel sandwich panel market.

Competitive Dashboard

The Key players operating in the global steel sandwich panels market include Fischer Profil GmbH, Kingspan (UK), Isopan (Italy), ArcelorMittal SA, Isomec SRL, Silex, Balex Metal SP Z.O.O., Metecno Pty Ltd., and Omnis exteriors Ltd.

