Smart Textiles for Military Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts –2023

The leading market players in the global smart textiles for military market primarily include BAE Systems, Mide Technology, Ohmatex, Royal Ten Cate, W. L. Gore & Associates, Advanced Fabric Technology, BeBop Sensors, Directa Plus, Intelligent Textiles, and Outlast Technologies.

Smart Textiles for Military Market – Market Overview

Smart textiles result from the integration of textile and electronic component to provide enhanced functionality in the product. Smart textiles can also possess the capability for monitoring, protection, and technological applications. Smart fabrics based on nanotechnology have become the building block of more sophisticated and advanced smart textiles for various military applications including military clothing, tents and textile for military shelter.

The governments around the world are investing and researching in the use of nanotechnology for materials and systems in military use including the smart textiles for military clothing, protective shelters, and tents. Along with the advent of technology and changing nature of warfare, the equipment and clothing used by the soldiers have also evolved.

Smart textiles enable various high-tech functionalities to be integrated into the military textiles. The applications ranging from camouflage in military clothing, ballistic protection capability, technologically enhanced and lightweight clothing for enhanced performance and mobility, high-tech protective shelter and tents and many other.

Also, integration of smart textile and respective technology in military clothing enables the control center to monitor the location, physiological changes or other vital information of the soldier on the ground. The clothing can also be made to be waterproof and germ-proof as desired. Thus, all these have led to the growth of the market for military applications, mainly the key countries being the US, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China and some European countries.

Smart Textiles for Military Market – Competitive Analysis

The market is highly competitive. Vendors compete in terms of enhanced functionality of the smart textiles, cost effective solutions, product quality, reliability, and market share. To survive and succeed in such an environment, it is crucial for vendors to provide cost-effective and high-quality products and services.

Military clothing is one of the integral parts of a soldier’s combat mission and plays a significant role in protecting a soldier during combat, and thus must perform under rugged and demanding conditions. The military clothing has evolved with time adding several enhances to the functionality. There have been drastic changes in the way the war is fought. The appearance and performance of modern day military clothing have also changed drastically in comparison to those used during the First World War. Since the 9/11 attack, the demand for military clothing, body armor, and military equipment has also risen sharply.

Governments around the world have given high emphasis on equipping their soldiers with the latest facilities and equipment including the sophisticated military clothing. This demand has thus helped the growth of the global smart textiles for military market. Smart textiles using latest technologies have enhanced the performance and characteristics of military clothing, by improving characteristics such as optimizing camouflage, integrating technology into the clothing, reducing the weight carried and improved ballistic protection. It has thus helped to improve soldier’s performance during combat.

