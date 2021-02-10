Carrageenan  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary

Carrageenan is a major ingredient in the food industry and is used for its gelling, thickening and stabilizing properties. It has wide applications in both dairy and meat products. It is extracted from red algae and has been used in foods for centuries.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Carrageenan is a major ingredient in the food industry and is used for its gelling, thickening and stabilizing properties. It has wide applications in both dairy and meat products. It is extracted from red algae and has been used in foods for centuries.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Carrageenan , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Carrageenan market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

By Company

Marcel Carrageenan

MCPI Corporation

SELT- MG

Seatech Carrageenan

Ina Food Industry

ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

Quest International Philippines

TBK Manufacturing Corporation

Kosher Carrageenan

AquaAgri

Devson Impex

Shemberg Corporation

Zamboanga Manufacturing

W Group Inc

CP Kelco

FMC Corp

Cargill

Kerry Carrageenan

GPI Inc.

Rico Carrageenan

Karagen Indonesia

Cahaya Cemerlang

Hawkins Watts

Danlink Ingredients

Caldic

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Gigartina Source

Chondrus Source

Iridaea Source

Eucheuma Source

By End-User / Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12 Key Manufacturers

12.B&G Foods Marcel Carrageenan

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 MCPI Corporation

12.3 SELT- MG

12.4 Seatech Carrageenan

12.5 Ina Food Industry

12.6 ACCEL Carrageenan Corporation

12.7 Quest International Philippines

12.8 TBK Manufacturing Corporation

12.9 Kosher Carrageenan

12.10 AquaAgri

12.11 Devson Impex

12.12 Shemberg Corporation

12.13 Zamboanga Manufacturing

12.14 W Group Inc

12.15 CP Kelco

12.16 FMC Corp

12.17 Cargill

12.18 Kerry Carrageenan

12.19 GPI Inc.

12.20 Rico Carrageenan

12.21 Karagen Indonesia

12.22 Cahaya Cemerlang

12.23 Hawkins Watts

12.24 Danlink Ingredients

12.25 Caldic

Continued….

