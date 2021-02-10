Commercial Seaweed Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2026

Summary

Commercial seaweed is a kind of macro algae that is found in arctic, tropical and cold water bodies. These type of seaweeds are available in different colors. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content and that somehow expands its demand in different applications ranging from food, healthcare and personal care products. This type of algae are mostly edible thus increasing its application in food industry. Higher consumption of this seaweed increases its harvesting across large number of countries. The market for commercial seaweed is witnessing substantial growth prospective and the market is expected to follow steady growth rate during the forecast period.

By Company

Seasol International

Indigrow

CP Kelco

Chase Organics

Yan Cheng Hairui Food

Acadian Seaplants

Mara Seaweed

Pacific Harvest

Irish Seaweeds

Aquatic Chemicals

Cargill

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours

CEAMSA

Acadian Seaplants

Gelymar

Brandt Agricultural Products

The Cornish Seaweed Company

Leili Group

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Red Seaweed

Brown Seaweed

Green Seaweed

By End-User / Application

Fertilizer & agriculture

Personal care products

pharmaceutical products

Animal feed

Food

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Elantas Seasol International

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Indigrow

12.3 CP Kelco

12.4 Chase Organics

12.5 Yan Cheng Hairui Food

12.6 Acadian Seaplants

12.7 Mara Seaweed

12.8 Pacific Harvest

12.9 Irish Seaweeds

12.10 Aquatic Chemicals

12.11 Cargill

12.12 E.I. Du Pont de Nemours

12.13 CEAMSA

Acadian Seaplants

12.15 Gelymar

12.16 Brandt Agricultural Products

12.17 The Cornish Seaweed Company

12.18 Leili Group

Continued….

