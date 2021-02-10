Unified Endpoint Management Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Company Profile and Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023 | COVID-19 Analysis

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market Research Report — by Type (Solution, Service), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunication & IT, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government & Defence) — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Growing adoption of cloud-based solution and increasing inclination of businesses towards e-commerce & e-banking are a few factors favouring the growth of unified endpoint management market. Moreover, the inclusion of next-generation devices such as IoT devices and smart wearables in almost every industry is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the UEM vendors in the near future. In Asia-Pacific, small and medium businesses are acknowledging the importance of UEM solutions which is expected show higher contribution towards this market during the forecast period.

Unified endpoint management market is expected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2017 to USD 9.67 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.48% during the forecast period.

Key players

The prominent players in the unified endpoint management market are VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), MobileIron (US), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Ivanti (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), SOTI Inc. (Canada) and Jamf (US) among others.

Other players in the unified endpoint management market are Symantec (US), CA Technologies (US), Cisco Systems (US), Zoho (US) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global market for unified endpoint management is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified endpoint management market is covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to contribute the highest market share owing extensive adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) concept to facilitate remote operations and safeguard the content present within the organization. Additionally, the need to protect data which is stored on the cloud and transferred over networks is projected to drive the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region as the concept of mobility is gradually being implemented across various organizations. Also, the growing trend of BYOD is one of the major factors, driving the growth of unified endpoint management market in Asia-Pacific.

