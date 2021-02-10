Non-rechargeable Battery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2025

Non-rechargeable batteries cannot be charged and are used once and then is discarded. These batteries are known as primary batteries in which the process of powering the device is not reversible. The chemical reaction producing electricity can only be gone through one process, which once finished, the battery is discarded. Non-rechargeable batteries are used in alarm clocks, smoke detectors, watches, smoke detectors, in military applications, and so on. The growth of the non-rechargeable battery is expected to show a hike due to high energy density offered by non-rechargeable batteries in low initial cost. In addition, increasing demand for portable medical devices such as portable EKG, and the hearing aid is also contributing to the growth of the market. However, the cost of the battery in the long-period is high. In addition, the presence of a rechargeable battery in the market results in retarding the growth of the market. Furthermore, environmental and health hazards due to these batteries have a negative impact on the growth of the market. Moreover, applications of non-rechargeable battery in IoT will be responsible for the future growth of the market.

The global non-rechargeable battery market is geographically analyzed on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is further sub-segmented into the US and Canada, Europe in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. While Asia-Pacific is further analyzed on the basis India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Key players of the global non-rechargeable battery market are Panasonic Corporation, Energizer, GPB International Limited, EaglePicher Technologies LLC, EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Renata SA, Tadiran Batteries, and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of the global non-rechargeable battery market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Authentic database

Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for private companies and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market, product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Duracell, Inc. EaglePicher Technologies, LLC Energizer Holdings, Inc. Epec, LLC EVE Energy Co., Ltd. Excell Battery Co. GPB International Ltd. Guangzhou Sunland New Energy Technology Co., Ltd Guangzhou Tianqiu Enterprise Co., Ltd. Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MaxPower Inc. Panasonic Corporation Renata S.A. Saft Groupe S.A. Sony Corporation Spectrum Brands, Inc Tadiran Batteries Tesla Inc. Toshiba Corporation Unipower Corporation

