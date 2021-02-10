Patient Handling Equipment Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts By Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2027

Market Synopsis

An increasing usage of patient handling equipment in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and elderly care settings is expected to drive the growth of the global patient handling equipment market.

The market growth in the coming years can also be attributed to the business expansion of manufacturers through merger & acquisition and incessant launch of innovative products. For instance, in the year 2020, Invacare Corporation, a US-based long-term medical product manufacturer, announced the launch of an Invacare AVIVA FX Power Wheelchair, a front-wheel-drive wheelchair. This product launch was aimed to strengthen the company’s power mobility product portfolio.

Market USP

Growing patient population of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population are the major market influencer of the patient handling equipment market.

Market Drivers

The rising influx of patients in the hospital due to an outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The critical care products including hospital beds, ventilators, and vitals monitoring devices are being used in abundance for patients suffering from COVID-19. Various companies are aiding the healthcare sector in meeting the rising demand for critical care products by increasing their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in May 2020, Stryker (US) delivered about 1,000 emergency relief beds to hospitals in Qatar. The company is also massively producing emergency relief beds, a low-cost hospital bed.

Increasing geriatric and obese population

Risk of injuries to caregivers while manual handling of patients

Implementation of regulations to ensure the safety of healthcare service providers during the manual lifting procedure. For instance, according to the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR), the caregiver should do a preliminary assessment of their safety & health risks before any manual handling operation and take appropriate steps to lower the risks of patient handling. Also, manual handling operations should be avoided as far as it is reasonably practicable.

A growing number of road accidents

Growing usage of ceiling lifts in hospitals

Market Restraints

Low skilled professionals for the efficient operation of the patient handling equipment.

Segmentation

By Product

Patient Transfer Devices: This segment is likely to hold the largest share owing to the growing number of obese patients. This segment is further fragmented into patient lifts, air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. Patient transfer devices aid in long and short distance transfer of patients depending on the requirement. Also, these products provide caregivers reduced risk of injuries while patient handling and are time efficient. According to National Public Radio, every year about 35,000 nursing professionals experience back and body injuries during patient handling in the US region.

Medical Beds: This segment is further segmented into manual beds, electric beds, and semi-electric beds. The rising number of COVID-19 patients has influx the demand for medical beds in the forecast period. Also, the growing geriatric population base susceptive to chronic disease will be driving the growth of the segment. For instance, in 2019, according to the United Nations, globally there were about 703 million people aged 65 or over.

Mobility Devices: This segment is further segmented into wheelchairs & mobility scooters, and ambulatory aids. The increasing cases of disability are expected to propel the demand for mobility devices. The ambulatory aid equipment provides support, stability, and balance for patients. The ambulatory aid segment includes equipment such as crutch, cane walking, walker, and others.

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment: These segments include bathroom assist products such as commodes, bath aids, handgrips, bath lifts, shower chairs, and others. Easy availability in online stores is likely to propel the growth of the segment.

Stretchers & Transport Chairs: These are used in carrying patients from one place to another, within and outside of a healthcare facility. The advancement in stretchers & transport chairs has been enabling clinicians in providing patients with proper emergency assistance.

By Application

Acute & Critical Care: This segment is likely to hold the largest share owing to high prevalence rate cardiovascular diseases, viral infection, and other acute diseases. For instance, in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 18.2 million adult population aged 20 or older were suffering from coronary heart disease in the US region.

Long Term Care: This segment is likely to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the growing prevalence of target diseases such as tuberculosis, Alzheimer’s disease, tetanus, and others. For instance, according to Alzheimer’s Association, in the US, about 5.8 million people aged 65 or above were suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019 and 5.7 million in 2018.

Mobility Assistance: The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing incidence rate of diseases such as arthritis and Parkinson’s. For instance, according to Parkinson’s Foundation, every year about 60,000 of the American population are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. This disease is characterized by stiffness, slowed movement, tremors, and impaired balance. The mobility assistance devices improve balance and provide support to patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Also, the rising elderly population is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

