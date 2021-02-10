Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2020

Summary – A new market study, “Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market- By Product (One dimensional cutting, Two-dimensional cutting, Three- dimensional cutting), By Pressure Range (Up to 4,200 Bar, More than 4,200 Bar), By Horse Power (0 to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, More than 100 HP), By Application (Paper, Fiber Glass Cutting, Gasket Cutting, Foam Product Cutting, Plastic Cutting, Others), By End-User (Automotive, FMCG, Textile, Electronic, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East, & Africa)- Global forecast from 2020-2027.”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The Global Pure Waterjet Cutting market bolstering the market growth due to emerging glass and metal art and intricate cutting of automobile parts

The Global pure waterjet cutting market will grow at bolstering CAGR of 9% in the forecast period from 2020-2027. With the rising development of industrial automation, the adoption of environmental machines and the use of steel in the industries are fueling the market share of the pure global waterjet cutting market.

The waterjet cutting machines majorly preferred in many industries like automotive, gears in aerospace, and making glass and metal arts used for public art display. Also, the rising demand for interior designing in the homes using glass and metal intricate work will help in fueling the market share of the global pure waterjet cutting market.

Product overview in the Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market

Based on the product, the global pure-waterjet cutting market segmented into One-dimensional cutting, Two-dimensional cutting, Three- dimensional cutting. The Three-dimensional segment has captured the highest market value in the worldwide pure-waterjet cutting market in the forecast period from 2020-2027. The 3D cutting used in the automotive industry for intricate cutting of the internal part of automobiles, and robot waterjet cutting machines used for cutting more significant parts.

Pressure Range Mode overview in the Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market

Based on the pressure range, the global pure-waterjet cutting market bifurcated to Up to 4,200 Bar, More than 4,200 Bar. The more than 4200 bar of pressure range segment has dominated the market share of the worldwide pure-waterjet cutting market. More than 4200 bar of pressure range helps in cutting steel with high precision, sharp, and clean edges.

Horse Power overview in the Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market

Based on the Horsepower, the global pure waterjet cutting market categorized into 0 to 50 HP, 51 to 100 HP, More than 100 HP. The more than 100 HP will capture the largest share in the global pure-waterjet cutting market. It is owing to the speed of the horsepower, which helps in faster cutting than other house power pumps.

Application overview in the Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market

Based on the Application, the global pure waterjet cutting market classified into Paper, Fiber Glass Cutting, Gasket Cutting, Foam Product Cutting, Plastic Cutting, Others. The fiberglass cutting will promote the market growth of the global pure-waterjet cutting market. It owes to the use of water jet cutting in the automobile industry to cut and trim the intricate parts of automobiles.

End-Use overview in the Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market

Based on the End-use, the global pure waterjet cutting market classified into Automotive, FMCG, Textile, Electronic, Others. The automotive will account for the largest share in the global pure-waterjet cutting market from 2020-2027. It is mainly due to the propelling demand for producing complex and precise parts of automobiles. Moreover, the automotive industry uses robot waterjet, cutting for operational efficiency, and it reduces cost provided intricate parts.

Region Overview in the Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market

Based on geography, the global pure waterjet cutting market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific expected to hold the largest share of the global pure waterjet cutting market. It owes to integrate the automation in various industries such as aircraft, food, and beverages. It is also used to environmentally friendly machines to eliminate the spread of harmful fumes produced from cutting of glass, plastic, and other material.

Global Pure Waterjet Cutting Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Colfax Corporation, Dardi International Corporation, Omax Corporation, Flow International Corporation, Koike Aronson, Inc., Hornet Cutting Systems, A Innovative International Ltd., and WARDJet, Inc. (AXYZ Automation Group), and others are key players in the global Pure Waterjet Cutting market.

