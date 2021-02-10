Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

The education sector is becoming more tailored and convenient for students. The credit for the same can be given to Artificial Intelligence (AI). This technology has plentiful applications that are changing the methodology of learning process. Apart from the learning aspect, AI is also helping to automate and speed up administrative tasks, helping institutions to reduce the time spent on tedious tasks and increasing the amount of time spent on each individual student.

As per the research, the use of AI in the education industry will grow by 47.5% through 2025 as the citizens of the world are becoming more adaptive and open to technology tools. The educational institutes are adopting AI to offer personalized learning experience and enhance tutoring methods. The integration of intelligent algorithms through AI in the learning platform has shown positive impact on the learning of students. This is promoting the growth of AI in education sector. The technology has transformed the classrooms and changed the role of educators in the learning process by providing more user-friendly and sophisticated tools. The educational institutes are utilizing the proficiencies of the AI for content development, curriculum designing, online learning platforms, and administrative operations. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the web-based services and smartphones has encouraged the educational institutes to move toward online learning solutions to increase the student base and provide high-quality education.

Based on technology, the AI market in education sector is divided into Machine learning, Deep learning, Natural language processing and Neural networks. Machine learning is facilitating the education sector by facilitating the institutions to adopt the cloud technology which has reduced various operational costs. It helped in segmenting the entire process of education online and led to easy access of the subjects through various integrated software. Machine learning allows computers to find hidden insights without being explicitly programmed as to, where to look and works well for prediction and estimation. Further, deep learning enables software applications to develop intelligence so that they can adapt and improve on their own as per the situation. This can lead to many opportunities in the e-learning landscape like in customization of course content for each student. Another AI technology that is Natural Language Processing (NLP) has a variety of innovative approaches to education. NLP is being used to automate the scoring of student texts with respect to linguistic dimensions such as grammatical correctness or organizational structure. Dialogue technologies of NLP are being used to achieve the benefits of human one-on-one tutoring in a cost-effective and scalable manner.

Based on the end users, K- 12 educational institutions and higher education institutions have been taken into consideration in the report. The higher education sector accounts for more than 50% share in the AI in education market. The higher education institutes are shifting to AI to assist them with course recommendations, administrative assistance, and career path options for students. The other benefits offered to the students include personalized learning and the provision of smart classrooms, delivering quality education.

Based on region, the report has been focused on APAC region. In the APAC region, the countries included are India, China, Japan, Singapore, Australia and the rest of the APAC region. The APAC region market is mostly driven by the need for personalized learning solutions. Owing to this, the solution providers and developers are focusing more on developing user-friendly systems with subject knowledge to guide students better. The growth of the market can be attributed to the fact that the region is increasing adoption of the online learning platform. The education institutes are focusing more on developing digital content and delivering knowledge through web-based solutions to provide more personalized learning for students. Furthermore, the integration of the virtual facilitators and chatbots in the e-learning platforms to assist students in the learning process also drives the market growth. Further, the major players (companies) in AI in education market are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft Corp, SAP SE, AT&T, Samsung, Next IT, Siemens AG, General electric and Qualcomm.

FIG. 4 Asia-Pacific AI in Education Market Size, 2018-2025 (US$ million)

Source: UnivDatos Market Insights

In 2018, in the Asia-Pacific region, AI technology in education sector generated revenue of US$ 97.7 million. The technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.22% during the forecast period 2019-2025, to reach a market size of US$ 1,918.5 million by 2025. China dominated the Asia-Pacific AI in education market and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period.

