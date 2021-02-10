World Ground Coffee Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Ground Coffee , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Ground Coffee market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Coffee Eans

Packaged Coffee Powder

By End-User / Application

Hot Drinks

Food and Suppliments

Others

By Company

Eight O’Clock Coffee

J.M. Smucker

Jacob Douwe Egberts

Keurig Green Mountain

Kraft Food

Starbucks

Ajinomoto General Foods

AMT coffee

Bewley’s

Caffe Nero

Coffee Beanery

Coffee Republic

Costa Coffee

Dunkin’ Donuts

Graffeo Coffee Roasting

HACO

Industria Colombiana de Cafe

Luigi Lavazza

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA

Mauro Demetrio

Meira

Melitta USA

Muffin Break

Paulig

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Strauss

Tchibo

Tim Hortons

