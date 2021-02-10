Physical Therapy Equipment Market key vendors, Growth probability, and Future Scenario

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global physical therapy equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19,100 Million by 2025.

Physical therapy equipment are the tools used by physiotherapist to cure patients with musculoskeletal disorders. These equipment are used for many applications such as neurological, cardiovascular and pulmonary, gynecological, pediatric, and others.

The growth of the global physical therapy equipment market is driven by various factors such as increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders, growing geriatric population, rising number of accidents causing walking impairments, and global prevalence of orthopedic diseases. However, inadequate reimbursement policies for physiotherapy in developing countries are projected to hamper the growth of the global physical therapy equipment market.

The global physical therapy equipment market is currently dominated by several market players. The key players are involved in new product launches, getting number of new product approvals and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions. For instance, in December 2018, STORZ MEDICAL received the CE approval for NEUROLITH, a new therapy system for the treatment of neurological diseases.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is expected to be the largest market owing to the rising per capita healthcare expenditure. The physical therapy equipment market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

