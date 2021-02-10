Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In the past few years, Asia Pacific witnessed a recovery in its economic condition, which improved the lifestyles of consumers. This, in effect, resulted in increased buying potential of the consumers for high end vehicles equipped with advanced safety and security systems. In addition to this, the Asian automotive industry is experiencing an impressive phase today, holding the largest market share in several business segments. Owing to such factors, the demand for head up display systems in automobiles have increased, making the region the fastest growing economy during the forecast period. The presence of some of the leading automotive OEMs and Tier 1 head up display system suppliers and increasing penetration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles are further fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific automotive head up display market is expected to reach $851.27 million by 2024. However, the excessive cost of the system, existence of counterfeit market and emergence of active window display technology are considered to be the major restraining factors for the market growth.

Insights Presented in the Report:

Based on different product types, Asia Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display market is bifurcated into windshield HUD and combiners HUD. Windshield HUD held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2018-2024). On the other hand, easier installation capabilities due to the compact size of combiners HUD is expected to fuel their demand, making combiners HUD the fastest growing product type during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific HUD market is further segmented based on different technologies, which includes conventional and augmented reality. In 2017, augmented reality held the maximum share with a market value of $138.50 million and is expected to prevail till 2024. However, the rise in adoption of conventional technologies in mid-priced and economic vehicle segment is expected to propel their demand, making them the fastest growing segment during the forecast period (2018-2024).

To understand the market of different distribution channels of Asia Pacific’s HUD industry, the market is fragmented across two channels- OEMs and aftermarket. OEMs segment dominated in 2017 and is expected to remain the principal distribution channel during the forecast period.

The market penetration of HUD is increasing across all vehicle types, such as luxury cars, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Because of largest market and high market penetration of HUD in passenger cars, this segment held the maximum share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period.

For a deep dive analysis of automotive HUD market in Asia Pacific, the regional market is further split into several countries. China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and rest of APAC are among some of the most dominant markets in the region for automotive HUD. China held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to reach $424.16 million by the end of the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled

Some of the top companies profiled in the research report includes Visteon Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Continental AG, TomTom NV, AUDI AG, Daimler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Aptiv Plc and Yazaki Corporation

