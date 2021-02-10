Categories
News

Global Organ-On-Chip Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type
Heart-on-chip
Human-on-chip
Intestine-on-chip
Kidney-on-chip
Liver-on-chip
Lung-on-chip

Segment by Application
Diseases Modelling
Patient Stratification
Phenotypic Screening
Others

By Company
Emulate
AxoSim Technologies LLC
CN Bio Innovations
Hurel Corporation
Ascendance Biotechnology
Insphero AG
Mimetas B.V
Nortis Inc
Organovo Holdings
Tara Biosystems

Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea

Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan

South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E

