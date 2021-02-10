Global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market will register a 17.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3952.3 million by 2025, from $ 2058.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Direct Current Motor

Induction Motor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nissan

DENSO

Delphi

MITSUBISHI

FUKUTA

BROAD-OCEAN

BYD

Ford

GM

Bosch

Toyota

JJ

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Vehicle Drive Motor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

