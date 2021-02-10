Global Luggage and Leather Goods Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

2017-2025 World Luggage and Leather Goods Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Luggage and Leather Goods , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Luggage and Leather Goods market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Leather Goods
Leather Accessories
Others
By End-User / Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
By Company
Coach, Inc
Kering SA
Prada S.p.A
Knoll, Inc.
American Leather, Inc.
Aero Leather Clothing Ltd.
Samsonite International S.A.
VIP Industries Ltd.
LVMH Mo?t Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Timberland
Johnston & Murphy
Woodland
Hermes International SA
