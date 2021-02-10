Global Canada Insulin Pump & CGM Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018 – 2025

Although Canada insulin pump market is small but it has market potential to reach nearly CAD 1 Billion mark by the end of year 2024. Similarly CGM market is also small but if it gets reimbursement under Canadian government then it has market potential to surpass CAD 80 Million by 2024. The government of Canada has expanded its diabetes management policy along with diabetes technology which will further boost the market of both insulin pump and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in Canada.

Canada Insulin Dependent User

In this report, we have done comprehensive analysis of insulin dependent users suffering from Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. It includes all types of insulin whether it is single insulin syringe, multiple daily injection, insulin pen or insulin pump.

Canada Insulin Pump User & Market

We have done in-depth analysis of insulin pump user and its market projection. In the similar way, we have also covered potential insulin pump users in Canada and its market & forecast.

Canada CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Device User & Market

The report covers CGM User, Market & Forecast. It also covers potential CGM Users in Canada and its market & forecast. In addition, we have also studied, what are the reimbursement policies of CGM device in Canada and how the Canadian national healthcare institution are watching CGM assessment over the period of time.

By Province & Private Insurers – Canada Insulin Pump Reimbursement Policy

The study captures detailed analysis of insulin pump reimbursement policy of all 11 provinces. In Canada, insulin pump is reimbursed by provincial healthcare provider under ministry of health. Each province provides their own insulin pump program to its citizen. Moreover, we have covered 11 provincial insulin pump programs with procedure and detailed information. In addition there are many private insurers which also provide insulin pump reimbursement in Canada. We have covered 5 Private Insurer Reimbursement policies. All the 5 private insurers covered in the report are as follows: Sun Life Financial Great-West Life Assurance Company, Medavie Blue Cross, Green Shield Canada, & Manulife Financial.

Canada Insulin Pump Distribution Model Analysis

We have done detailed analysis of distribution model of insulin pump and associated supplies. This report will explain everything about manufacturer and registered vender of insulin pump in Canada and their roles in supply chain distribution.

Training Model Analysis

The report has done complete analysis of diabetes training modules which are provided to the healthcare professional and patients. The report through graphs has shown complete sequence of training procedure.

Renub Research latest study “Canada Insulin Pump & CGM Market, Users, Reimbursement Policy (Government & Companies), Distribution Model, Training Model, Pricing Landscape, Diabetes, Diabetes (Type1 & 2) Population” provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Canada Insulin Pump Market.

Insulin User (2010 – 2024)

Insulin Dependent User (Type 1 & Type Diabetes)

Insulin Pump User

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) User

Market (2010 – 2024) – Actual & Potential

Insulin Pump Market

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Market

Actual Market is the current market which is already present

Potential Market is the market which can be achieved; but it has yet not been achieved due to reimbursement policies.

Key Companies Covered

Medtronic Animas OmniPod (Insulet Corporation)

Top 5 Canadian Private Insurers Covered

Great-West Life Assurance Company Sun Life Financial Medavie Blue Cross Green Shield Canada Manulife Financial

