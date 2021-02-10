Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bicycle Parts and Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.
From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Campagnolo
SRAM
Shimano
GIANT
Forever
Chiru
DT SWISS
Colnago
Dorel Industries
MERIDA
PHOENIX
XDS
DAHON
PIGEON
BATTLE
Gamma
EMMELLE
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Bearings
Bolts & Fasteners
Brake System
Brackets
Derailleurs
Others
Segment by Application
Mountain Bicycles
Road Bicycles
Other
