Global Bicycle Parts and Accessories Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The global Bicycle Parts and Accessories market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bicycle Parts and Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bicycle Parts and Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Campagnolo

SRAM

Shimano

GIANT

Forever

Chiru

DT SWISS

Colnago

Dorel Industries

MERIDA

PHOENIX

XDS

DAHON

PIGEON

BATTLE

Gamma

EMMELLE

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bearings

Bolts & Fasteners

Brake System

Brackets

Derailleurs

Others

Segment by Application

Mountain Bicycles

Road Bicycles

Other

