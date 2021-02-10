Global Luxury Resort Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Luxury Resort status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Luxury Resort development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Marriott International

Hilton

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Kerzner International Resorts and ITC Hotels Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tourist Resort

Casino Resort

Small Luxury Resort

Villa Resort

Theme Resort

Market segment by Application, split into

Seaside Resort

Forest Resort

Hot Spring Resort

Water View Resort

Mountain Rock Valley Resort

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Luxury Resort status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Luxury Resort development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Luxury Resort are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

