Global Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

The global neuroblastoma is anticipated to hold a market value of 2.60 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Neuroblastoma is a childhood cancer most commonly occurs in children below the age of 5 years. The neuroblast may cause due to the immature cell growth or mutation in the gene responsible for controlling cell proliferation. The increasing cases of childhood cancer, rising research on neuroblastoma treatment and increasing spending on cancer treatment is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) April 2018 publication, every year, more than 700 children get diagnosed with neuroblastoma in the US and it is also indicated that neuroblastoma is the most common cancer in children younger than 1 year. It is more commonly found in boys compare to girls. The increasing cases of childhood cancer boost market growth during the forecast period.

Despite the drivers, shortage of trained healthcare specialists and the high cost of this therapy can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global neuroblastoma market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, rising prevalence of infant cancer cases, and growing expenditure for the healthcare sector. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global neuroblastoma market owing to the growing number of child healthcare centers for cancer treatment and raising awareness about the treatment for neuroblastoma. According to the Cancer Research UK May 2018 publication, around 100 infants are detected with neuroblastoma every year in the UK. This provides favorable backgrounds for the neuroblastoma market to grow.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing children cancer base and increasing developments in the healthcare segment.

According to the Neuroblastoma Australia organization October 2018 article, every year approximately 40 cases of neuroblastoma are indicated in Australia due to some unknown genetic problems which will support the market growth.

Furthermore, the Middle Eastern and African region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

Segmentation

The global neuroblastoma market has been segmented into diagnostics, treatment, and end user.

The market, on the basis of diagnostics, has been segmented into various tests, MIBG scan, imaging, and biopsy. The tests are further sub-segmented into bone marrow, tissue, urine, and blood.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, stem cell transplant, immunotherapy, and monoclonal antibody treatment.

On the basis of end user, the global neuroblastoma market has been segmented into hospitals ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global neuroblastoma market are United Therapeutics Corp., APEIRON Biologics AG, LUMITOS AG, NANTGE Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., GL Pharm Tech Corporation, Aetna Inc, RxStrategies, Inc., and others.

