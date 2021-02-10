Global Smart Fleet Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Smart Fleet Management

The smart fleet management market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified global and regional vendors. International players have competence over smaller players in terms of features and price. The competitive environment is intensified due to widening product extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. FMS providers adopt inorganic growth strategies by acquiring regional or local players. To attain competitive advantage in the car tracking device market, the players must adopt new technologies and offer differentiated products. Based on the transportation type the market can be segmented into roadways, railroad, marine, and aviation. The roadways transportation segments accounts for major shares of the car tracking device market due to the growing adoption of roadways for international and domestic transportation. FMS aid fleet companies in managing TCO and complying with stringent carbon emission regulations. Also, consumers are leasing out connected vehicles to effectively monitor vehicle health, driving behavior, and location.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global smart fleet management market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart fleet management market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart fleet.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• Cisco

• Continental

• IBM

• Siemens

• TomTom

Other prominent vendors

• Globecomm

• ORBCOMM

• Sierra Wireless

• Trakm8

Market driver

• Real-time fleet monitoring

Market trend

• Growing use of software in fleet management solutions

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

