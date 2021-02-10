Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Vial Cap Sealing Machines

Vial cap sealing machines manufacture the seals for glass as well as plastic vials. Both glass and plastic vials are majorly used in pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries. Owing to their increased usage, the demand for vial cap sealing machines is increasing. Glass has traditionally been the primary material for vial packaging products owing to its extensive thermal and chemical resistance. It offers high transparency and maintains dimensional stability at elevated temperatures. Some of the major advantages of glass vials are: Provides protection from pests and micro-organisms and does not react with the chemicals packed. Heat- resistant to treatments like sanitization and pasteurization. Reusable, recyclable, and re-sealable in nature.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global vial cap sealing machines market to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vial cap sealing machines market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Vial Cap Sealing Machines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• The Adelphi Group of Companies

• Closure Systems International

• Dynamic Engitech

• Flexicon

Other prominent vendors

• Cozzoli Machine Company

• CroPharm

• M.G. Industries

• N K Industries

• R-V Industries

• SHENZHEN PENGLAI

Market driver

• Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry

Market trend

• Increasing use of multipacks

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

