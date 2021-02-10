Global METAL EMBOSSING Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights
Metal embossing machine is based on the principle of metal stamping
technology. The machine is primarily carried out by passing sheet or metal
strip between the rolls of desired pattern in the machine. The main metals used
for the process are aluminum (all alloys), brass, card stock, copper,
galvanized steel, hot rolled steel, steel (all alloys), and zinc.
Increase in the need for product tagging and growth in demand for
three-dimensional patterns on metal are the main driving factors for the global
metal embossing machine market. Moreover, increase investment towards the
research and development to minimize the high cost of the automated machines
.
market during the forecast period. The change in consumer purchasing behavior
through shifting preference for automated metal embossing machine compared to
manual automated metal embossing machine further create opportunities in the
market. The growth in new product development from the leading companies such
as Pannier Corporation (US), Jawo Sheng Precise Machinery Works Co., Ltd (Taiwan),
Alliance Machine & Engraving, LLC (US), and YURI ROLL Co., Ltd (Japan), in
the market are further enhance the demand and sales for the metal embossing
machine in the global market during the forecast period. However, the
availability of small substitutes like handheld embossing with marking tools is
expected to create challenges in the market for the manufacturers. Moreover,
the volatility in the price of the raw materials is expected to hamper the
growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, any uncertainty can
hamper the growth of the global metal embossing machine market.
The global metal embossing machine market is segmented into
product type and end-use. The product type segment is further segmented as
manual metal embossing machine and automatic metal embossing machine. The
manual metal embossing machine segment is expected to be the largest market
share in 2018. The end-use segment is sub-segmented into low and medium volume
and high volume. The low and medium volume segment is expected to be the
largest market share in 2018.
Market Research Analysis
In terms of region, the global metal embossing machine market has
been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the
World. Asia-Pacific is expected to held for the largest market share during the
forecast period owing to the growth of foreign investments for manufacturing
plants and increase in the production of metal components across the aerospace,
industrial machinery, and automotive industries.
China
is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing country in
Asia-Pacific metal embossing machine market. Europe metal embossing machine
market is expected to witness growth due to the presence of a wide number of
manufacturing companies. Moreover, the stringent government regulations for the
machine and component tagging are expected to further lead the growth of the
market in the region during the forecast period. Germany is expected to be the
largest country in Europe metal embossing machine market. North America is one
of the main markets for metal embossing machine owing to the growth of the
industrial sector. This is expected to support the growth of the market during
the forecast period. In North America, the US is expected to be the largest
market in metal embossing machine and Mexico is expected to lead the market in
terms of CAGR during the forecast period. In the Rest of the World, South
America is expected to be the highest market share compared to the Middle East
& Africa owing to the expansion of the industrial sector and service
industry. South America accounted for the largest market share in terms of
value and volume in the Rest of the World metal embossing machine market.
