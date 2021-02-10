Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver

IRs are emitted by all objects that are above the absolute zero temperature. However, the temperature of an object is related to the amount of energy held by it as per kelvin (K). An IR ray can travel through air, vacuum, and optical fiber. The medium and its properties affect the quality of the IR transmitted. For instance, the presence of water vapor or impurities in the optical fiber can attenuate the IR wavelengths, which can lead to the loss of data and the wrong interpretation of the IR signal. Therefore, the choice of the IR band depends on the particular requirement of the applications.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Excelitas Technologies

• FLIR Systems

• Honeywell International

• Murata Manufacturing

Other prominent vendors

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• Leonardo DRS

• OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

• Sofradir

• Texas Instruments

• Vishay Intertechnology

Market driver

• Growth of the consumer electronics market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Integration of IR cores into smartphones

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

