Global Marine Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Marine Biotechnology

Marine biotechnology is also being used as a therapeutic agent. This is known as thalassotherapy. In thalassotherapy treatment, seawater and seaweed used to act on the cells of the human body to detoxify and rebalance the potential of hydrogen (pH) of the skin. Seaweeds used for this therapy include Laminaria digitata, which is rich in vitamins A, E, C, and B; hormones; amino acids; and iodine. It improves metabolism, stimulates oxygen consumption in the cells, and alleviates heat production. However, Spirulina, the blue-green bacteria, and Ascophyllum nodosum can also be effectively used as diet aids, general tonics, and rejuvenators.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global marine biotechnology market to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marine biotechnology market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Marine Biotechnology Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• CP Kelco

• Cyanotech

• SEPPIC

Other prominent vendors

• AkerBiomarine

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Glycomar

• Marine ingredients

• Marshall Marine Products

• Sea Run Holdings

Market driver

• Increase in demand for biofuel

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing investments in R&D

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

