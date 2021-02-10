Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Electronic Shelf Label

The electronic shelf label market appears to be moderately concentrated. ESL manufacturers compete intensely in terms of price, quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Also, they focus extensively on improving their brand value, labor, technology, capex, and R&D. Intense competition and rapid technological changes impact the performance of the vendors in the digital price labels market. To sustain the competition, the small players are steadily entering in consolidations with the large players. Based on technology the market can be segmented into Radio frequency, Infrared, and Visible Light Technology.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global electronic shelf label market to grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electronic shelf label market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electronic shelf label.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Altierre

• Displaydata.com

• E Ink Holdings

• Pricer

• SES-imagotag

• Teraoka Seiko

Other prominent vendors

• Eltrade

• NZ Electronic Shelf Labeling

• S o l u M

• Wuxi Wei Feng Technology

Market driver

• Increase in number of retail outlets

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing affordability of retailers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

