Global WATER ELECTROLYSIS Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The Global Water Electrolysis Market 2020 is prompted to record 7.58% CAGR during the forecast period, 2014–2018. The development in the market can be observed with the rising factors from all corners of the globe. Market Research Future estimates the figures and reveals that the market will witness high growth prospects with USD 12,975 Million by 2025.

MRFR, in its study, has included that a rise in demand for a carbon-free source of energy is highly anticipated to drive the demand for water electrolysis worldwide in the coming years. Also, the mounting demand for water electrolysis machines in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and petroleum sectors is estimated to motivate the market during the forecast period.

On the same side, the expansion of the chemical sector across the world and the rapid adoption of water electrolysis in this sector is another factor estimated to boost the global water electrolysis machine market during the assessment period.

The market for water electrolysis is also driven by various other factors such as an amplify in the utilize of water electrolysis in the end-use sector, rising demand of carbon-free sources of energy, an extremely effective way of integrating renewable all over the power to the gas facility. On the contrary, the water electrolysis market witnessed various constraints that hinder the growth of the global water electrolysis market. Such a substitute for water electrolysis and augment the cost of water electrolyzer are more expected to slow down the market expansion during the assessment period..

The global water electrolysis market is further segmented into various segments such as end-users, and product category.

The global water electrolysis market depending on the product category has included a proton exchange membrane and alkaline water electrolysis. Among these types, the global market led by the alkaline water electrolysis segment in 2018 and is now anticipated to lead throughout the assessment period.

Among the end-user segment, the global water electrolysis market has included electronics & semiconductors, chemicals, petroleum, power plants, and pharmaceuticals. Among these products, the chemicals segment acquired the largest market share after the pharmaceuticals segment. The chemical industry market will observe phenomenal growth over hydrogen consumption, owing to its emergent end users. The rising demand for hydrogen in the chemical industry is principally for the manufacturing of ammonia, and hence fertilizers and methanol produce polymers. Hydrogen is also used in making other imperative products such as cyclohexane, aniline, an assortment of bases, and hydrochloric acids. These factors are highly anticipated to raise the demand for water electrolysis in the global chemical industry during the assessment period.

