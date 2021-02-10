Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Pharmaceutical Logistics

The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America is significantly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional pharmaceutical logistics Companies. The companies are competing intensely to offer secured supply chain functions and cloud-based supply chain solutions. The continuous evolution of pharmaceutical products is encouraging the manufacturers to focus on enhancing their product portfolio. The pharmaceutical logistics market in North America can be segmented into two types based on the supply chain, that is, cold chain and non-cold chain. The non-cold chain is more widely used, and the segment is expected to have a higher market share during the forecast period of 2018-2022.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the pharmaceutical logistics market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory centrifuge market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pharmaceutical logistics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Technavio’s report, Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in North America 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Agility

• DHL

• DSV

• FedEx

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS

Other prominent vendors

• Air Canada Cargo

• Expeditors International of Washington

• PANALPINA

Market driver

• increasing adoption of sea-based pharmaceutical logistics

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing number of consolidations

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

