Linear Motor Market 2021 Analysis, Development Status, Opportunities, Company Profile and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Linear Motor Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview:

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global linear motor market is estimated to value USD 1,579.4 Million during the review period with a CAGR of 5.74%. The global linear motor market 2020 is projected to be driven majorly by the global expansion of the industrial automation market. Besides, the growing application of linear motors in several industries such as electronics, robotics, semiconductor, and automotive is estimated to drive during the assessment period. The most significant advantage of linear motors is that it removes the pulley, belts, rotation-to-translation mechanisms, which are required to convert rotary motion to linear motion. The lesser number of mechanical components reduce maintenance, which lessens the ownership cost as well.

Due to the sudden outbreak of novel coronavirus, there has been an immense change in the market dynamics. Several regions have been affected due to the pandemic. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report.

Key Players

The forefront competitors of the global Linear Motor Market are Aerotech Inc. (U.S.), ETEL S.A (Switzerland), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Beckhoff Automation (Germany), ESR Pollmeier GmbH (Germany), H2W Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kollmorgen Corporation (U.S.), and KML Linear Motion Technology GmbH (Austria). These players contribute a major share in the growth of the linear motor market. Besides, the top players, the other players who contribute to the market, are Jenny Science AG (Switzerland), Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), NTI AG LinMot (Switzerland), FANUC Corporation (Japan) Oswald Elektromotoren GmbH (Germany), and others.

Linear Motor Market – Segmentation

The global linear motor market can be segregated on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the global linear motor market can be classified into the cylindrical linear motor, u-channel linear motor, and flat-type linear motor. The flat-type direct motor sector is further classified into slotless ironless, slotless iron, and slotted iron.

On the basis of application, the global linear motor market can be classified into medical, electronics, semiconductor, automotive, robotics, packaging, machine tool medical, printing, and others.

On the basis of region, the global linear motor market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Global Linear Motor Market – Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America) has been conducted. As per the analysis by MRFR, the APAC region is estimated to dominate the global linear motor market. The region is a hotspot for the semiconductor vertical. With the existence of countries such as Taiwan, Japan, China, and South Korea, the region is propelling at a fast pace. These countries contribute significantly, and hence, the APAC region is estimated to witness high demand and market expansion. On the other hand, the second position is attained by the European market. The European region is one of the most significant contributors to linear motor components. The region makes an active contribution to market expansion and is likely to maintain its participation. North American is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the review period. The region is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR during the review period. The Rest of the World (RoW), which comprises MEA and Latin America, is likely to exhibit negligible expansion during the forecast period.

However, due to the outbreak of pandemic coronavirus, several regions have been adversely affected. The dynamics of the market are changed significantly due to the observation of worldwide lockdown.

