Global 3PL Market in FMCG Industry Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About 3PL in FMCG Industry

Food such as staples, dairy products, confectionary, fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, fresh and processed meat, and fish are some of the examples in the food category which are transported by the 3PL players. There is a rise in the sales of packaged food. This mainly due to the busy lifestyles which leave people with no time to cook at home. The change in consumer lifestyle coupled with the easy availability of packaged food is increasing the market for convenience food such as refrigerated appetizers, which in turn is increasing the global packaged food market that is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global 3PL market in FMCG industry to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 3PL market in FMCG industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global 3PL Market in FMCG Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CEVA Logistics

• C.H. ROBINSON

• Deutsche Bahn

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

• Nippon Express

Other prominent vendors

• DACHSER

• GEFCO

• XPO Logistics

Market driver

• Increased adoption of technology by 3PL

Market trend

• Growing popularity of autonomous vehicles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

