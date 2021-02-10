Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Polyvinyl Alcohol Films

The global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films market is a contributing segment of the global polymer market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the PVA market as a related market to set the context in which the global PVA films market will be reviewed.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global polyvinyl alcohol films market to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl alcohol films market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AICELLO CORPORATION

• Arrow GreenTech

• Cortec Corporation

• Changzhou Water Soluble

• KURARAY

• NIPPON GOHSEI

Market driver

• Miniaturization of electronic components

Market trend

• Growing processed food industry

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

