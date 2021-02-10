Global Anti-Venom Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

The recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts the global Anti-Venom Market value will be expanding with a healthy CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2017–2023).

Biotechnology, as well as the healthcare industry, is noting a considerable demand from developing nations globally. The prominent reason behind the strong growth of the anti-venom market is the growing demand for anti-venom treatment, as it is the only authorized treatment for snake bite, without any alternative treatment available. Moreover, violation of forest lands for housing and agricultural needs has gotten humans close to poisonous animals and insects, thereby increasing the prevalence of venomous bites. In addition, the prevalence of snake bites, scorpion bites, as well as other animal or insect bites like fish stings is an additional factor playing a major role in the anti-venom market growth.

Various research and development (R&D) activities taking place continuously that provide advanced drugs and standard treatment for poisonous insect bite further uplifts the market position of anti-venom. Growing demand for anti-venoms in the emerging countries is encouraging the prominent players to penetrate these markets, such as in India and Africa in order to offer anti-venom products at a cost-effective price. This is yet another driver responsible for the growth of the global anti-venoms market.

In contrast, the high cost of anti-venom due to the high production cost in a few regions could hamper the growth of the anti-venom market. However, the rapid development of the economic conditions around the world is creating massive opportunities for the expansion of the anti-venom market. The improving economy is increasing the individual per capita income, which will increase the spending capacity on health care. The contribution of the developing countries of Asia Pacific as well as the Middle East coupled with the growing population and increasing capita income will foster the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global anti-venom market is segmented on the basis of type, type of species, mode of action, product type, and end user.

The global anti-venom market, by type, is categorized into polyvalent heterologous antivenom, monovalent heterologous antivenom, homologous antivenom, and small molecule anti-toxins.

By species type, the global anti-venom market is segmented into snakes, scorpions, spiders, and others. The snake segment is further classified as a common cobra, common krait, Russell Viper, and others.

Based on the mode of action, the global anti-venom market is divided into cytotoxic, neurotoxic, haemotoxic, cardiotoxic, myotoxic, and others.

The product types in the global anti-venom market include snake anti-venom, scorpion anti-venom, spider anti-venom, and others.

End-user-wise, the global anti-venom market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.