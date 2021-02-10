Global Switchgear Contractor and Relay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Dental Bone Graft Substitute

Based on procedure, the global dental bone graft substitutes market is segmented into alveolar ridge preservation graft or socket graft, autogenous ramus/chin graft or block bone graft, and substantial graft or sinus lift procedure. Advances in modern dentistry created opportunities to regenerate and grow bone through grafting procedures performed by dental surgeons. Post tooth removal, the hole created around that area is known as a socket, surrounded by a shell of alveolar bone. The socket needs to be thoroughly cleaned before placing the graft material.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global dental bone graft substitute market to grow at a CAGR of 9.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental bone graft substitute market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dentsply Sirona

• Geistlich Holding

• Institut Straumann

• Zimmer Biomet

Other prominent vendors

• BioHorizons IPH

• Collagen Matrix

• DentiumUSA

• Implant Direct

• LifeNet Health

• Maxigen Biotech

• Medtronic

• Nobel Biocare Services (acquired by Danaher)

• NovaBone Products

• Osteogenics Biomedical

Market driver

• Increasing incidence of oral diseases

Market trend

• Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

