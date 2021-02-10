Global Switchgear Contractor and Relay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Switchgear Contractor and Relay

Switchgear is an are important transmission and distribution (T&D) equipment used for protection of the network. It can be of different types, based on the insulation type and the operating voltage level. In the late 1990s, ABB introduced a unique technology where switchgear makes use of both air and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas insulation in its operation, known as the hybrid switchgear. Its primary characteristics involved: Gas-insulation technology that aids in arc-quenching, and Air-insulation technology that is used to insulate the bus bars that are connected to the network.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global switchgear contractor and relay market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global switchgear contractor and relay market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Switchgear Contractor and Relay Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Boston Scientific

• Medtronic

• Sorin

• St. Jude Medical

• Terumo

Other prominent vendors

• BHEL

• CG

• Eaton

• ELEKTROBUDOWA

• ELECTROALFA

• HYOSUNG

• TOSHIBA

• C&S Electric

• Powell Industries

• LARSEN & TOUBRO

Market driver

• Increasing global electricity generation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Mobile substations: Solution for provisional needs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

