Global Reset IC Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Reset IC

The reset IC market is characterized by the presence of many established vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as product quality, product portfolio, and reliability. The top vendors in the reset integrated circuit (IC) market are identified based on research and developmental activities, experience, customer base, goodwill, geographical presence, and their financial condition. Based on end-user the market can be segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, and healthcare. The consumer electronics segment includes tablets, smart watches, home appliances, smart bands, smartphones, desktops, and portable PCs. The demand for reset ICs is increasing due to the rising sales of these consumer electronics.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global reset IC market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global reset IC market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of reset IC.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Reset IC Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Analog Devices

• ON Semiconductor

• ROHM Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics

• Texas Instruments

Other prominent vendors

• Cypress Semiconductor

• Diodes

• Maxim Integrated

• Renesas Electronics

• Seiko Instruments

Market driver

• Growing popularity of smart grid technology

Market trend

• Increasing investments in autonomous cars

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate

be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

