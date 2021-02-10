Global Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants

Based on the resin type, the epoxy segment dominates the global aerospace adhesive and sealants market. This segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Epoxy resins have a unique combination of adhesion, physical properties, and chemical resistance. The liquid reactive polymers in these resins offer excellent protection against corrosion. Owing to these properties, these resins are popularly used by various end-user industries such as commercial; military, and general aviation.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global aerospace adhesive and sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerospace adhesive and sealants market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Aerospace Adhesive and Sealants Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• Arkema

• Henkel

• Huntsman International

• PPG Industries

• Solvay

Market driver

• Increase in demand for composite materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increase in R&D activities

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

