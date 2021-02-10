Global Commercial Griddle Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Commercial Griddle

The commercial griddle market is expected to be highly concentrated by the end of 2022. The vendors in the market are trying to compete effectively based on the technology, research and developmental activities, brand, and labor. Vendors of the electric griddle market are also focusing on differentiating their products based on several factors such as the innovation, quality of products, regulatory compliance, and the price. Based on the control and analysis of the commercial griddle market can be segmented into commercial griddles with manual controls and commercial griddles with thermostat controls. The preference for commercial griddles with thermostat controls is high among operators because it enables them to select the precise cooking temperature for various food products. The integration rate of thermostat controls in griddles is increasing because it offers consistent performance in comparison to commercial manual griddles. This will boost the growth prospects for the electric griddle market in the thermostat controls segment.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global commercial griddle market to grow at a CAGR of 6.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial griddle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of commercial griddle.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Commercial Griddle Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Electrolux

• Illinois Tool Works

• Middleby Corporation

• Standex International Corporation

• The Vollrath Company

• Welbilt

Other prominent vendors

• AccuTemp products

• Ali

• American Range

• Anvil

• Avantco Equipment

• Blaze Grills

• Cooking performance Group

• ELAG Products

• Equipex

Market driver

• Growing preference for energy-efficient cooking equipment

Market trend

• Availability of technologically advanced models of commercial griddles

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

