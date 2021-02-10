Global Oral Hygiene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

About Oral Hygiene

The oral hygiene market is moderately concentrated due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. Key oral hygiene vendors focus on improving the brand value through extensive R&D, due to the capital-intensive nature of the dental healthcare market. The products offered by the vendors vary in terms of features such as price, quality, innovations, and regulatory compliances. Also, the rising number of regional players will boost the gap of price and factor differentiation. Based on product type the market can be segmented into primary oral hygiene products and secondary oral care products. The primary oral hygiene product segment accounts for major shares in the dental healthcare market due to the high penetration of oral care products such as toothbrush, toothpaste, and replacement heads. The continuous evolving tastes and preferences of the consumers is encouraging the vendors to develop upgraded and improved products.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global oral hygiene market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oral hygiene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of oral hygiene.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Oral Hygiene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Church & Dwight

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble (P&G)

• Unilever

Other prominent vendors

• High Ridge Brands

• Sanofi

• GoSmile

• Henkel

Market driver

• Growing awareness on dental and oral health

Market trend

• Increasing demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

