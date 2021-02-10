Global Application Testing Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

application testing services market is growing rapidly over ~11% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 48 Billion by the end of forecast period

The study reveals that application testing services is trending in North America region. The increasing demand of big data and cloud computing are driving the market growth of application testing services. A variety of services such as system integration testing, user acceptance testing, test automation and others, which ensure the predictability of application performance, improve time-to-market, implement better quality and develop timeframes at lower cost and others.

In North America, demand is the application testing services growing as the prominent companies such as Cognizant (U.S.), Xoriant Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), RapidValue Solutions (U.S.) are providing application testing services solution. The companies are providing these services as it enables IT providers to compete with the highest performance in a more efficient and effective way which is positively impacting the revenue growth, innovation and future market direction.

The global application testing services market is growing rapidly over ~11% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 48 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Global Application Testing Services Market Segmentation

The global application testing services market is bifurcated on the basis of service type, testing type, delivery model, organization size, vertical and region. The service type is segmented into professional services, managed services and others. The testing type is segmented into compatibility testing, security testing, functionality testing, automation testing, usability testing, performance testing, compliance testing and others. The delivery model is segmented into onsite, onshore, offshore, nearshore and others. The organization size is segmented into small & medium enterprises, large enterprises. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into telecom & IT, BFSI, media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government and others. The regional segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global application testing services market are – Wipro Limited (India), Cognizant (U.S), Xoriant Corporation (U.S), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Capgemini SE (France), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S), Infosys Limited (India), RapidValue Solutions (U.S) and among others.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global application testing services market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the application testing services market. The application testing services are experiencing a huge demand as it ensures the quality test performance with optimum coverage and minimum risk. In this market, Europe is estimated to land the second largest market share for application testing services during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to forecast the highest CAGR in the coming years.

