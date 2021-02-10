Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

Global Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market Report Description:

Veterinary surgical instruments market report gives comprehensive outlook on veterinary surgical instruments across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on veterinary surgical instruments market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product, application, animal type, distribution channel and geographic regions. This report studies veterinary surgical instruments market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, the market report includes regulatory scenario, and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed veterinary surgical instruments market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (Regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the veterinary surgical instruments market report include suppliers,

manufacturers, marketers, policy makers engaged in manufacturing and supply of veterinary surgical instruments.

Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market:

The Veterinary Surgical Instruments market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2016 and anticipated to grow at CAGR XX%, and projected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2023.

Triggered pet insurance in advanced countries expected to witness robust growth in veterinary surgical instruments market.

Veterinary surgical instrument market growth is attributed to increased awareness regarding pet insurance for various diseases and favorable government policies to insure pet. In Canada only 2% to 3% of pets have insurance, and it is expected to surge in future. According to OVMA, $ 768 covered under the accident and illness coverage.

Orthopedic, oncology procedures have notable impact on veterinary surgical instruments market.

Burgeoning animal orthopedic disorders, increased prevalence of cancer, veterinary healthcare expenditure and increased veterinary professionals are the critical factors expected to fuel market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for global

veterinary surgical instruments market

U.S. veterinary surgical instruments market is expected to grow at an unprecedented CAGR due to increased public & private insurance, rise in per capita health expenditure on pets. Moreover, increased veterinary professionals coupled with surgical procedures are enables create demand for veterinary surgical equipment market.

Surge in sophisticated medical care for pets like joint replacement surgery, heart surgery, chemotherapy coupled with rise in insurance is expected to change the landscape of Europe veterinary surgical instruments market. Germany is expected to account for major revenue share, due to favorable regulatory policies and increased adoption of pets like cats and dogs are anticipated to foster the market.

Brazil veterinary surgical instruments market is expanding at significant growth rate. Increased veterinary clinics & hospitals, availability of sophisticated technologies, surge in small animal per capita are expected to unlock the potential of the market.

Competition Assessment

Key players’ profiles in the global veterinary surgical instruments market include:

” Antibe Therapeutics Inc (Canada)

” DRE Veterinary (U.S.)

” Ethicon Inc. (U.S.)

” GerMedUSA, Inc. (U.S.)

” iM3 (U.S.)

” Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation(U.S.)

” Jorgensen Laboratories

” Neogen Corporation (U.S.)

” Surgical Holdings (U.S.)

” Steris Corporation (U.S.)

” Smiths Group Plc. (UK)

” Surgical Direct (U.S.)

” Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.)

” World Precision Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings of the Report:

” Veterinary Surgical Instruments market is expanding at XX% CAGR over 2017 to 2023 to reach market value of US$ XX Mn by 2023.

” Based on product, sutures and staplers market is growing at highest CAGR over the forecast period.

” Based on region type, North America is expected to account for major market share.

” Veterinary hospitals are prime channel for surgical instruments systems distribution across the globe.

” Players focusing on expanding geographic presence to garner market opportunities in developing economies.

Key Features of the Report:

” The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2023)

” The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

” The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

” The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

” The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

” The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Product

o Scissors

o Sutures

o Forceps

o Cannulas

o Electro Surgery Instruments

o Others

By Application

o Orthopedic

o Cardiac

o Oncology

o Gynecology

o Others

By Animal

o Canine

o Feline

o Large animals

o Others

By Distribution Channel

o Veterinary hospitals

o Veterinary clinics

o Others

By Geography

o North America

” U.S

” Canada

o Europe

” Germany

” France

” U.K

” Italy

” Spain

” Russia

” Poland

” Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

” Japan

” China

” India

” Australia & New Zealand

” ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others)

” South Korea

” Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

” Brazil

” Mexico

” Argentina

” Venezuela

” Rest of Latin America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

” Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries

” Israel

” South Africa

Rest of MEA

