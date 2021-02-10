Global FLAME ARRESTOR Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global flame arrestors market is segmented based on type,

application, end-user, and region. The market is segmented based on type as

in-line and end-of-line. By application, the global market is segmented into

the storage tank, pipeline, incinerator, ventilation system, and others. By

end-user, the market is segmented as chemical, oil & gas, metals &

mining, pharmaceutical, waste-to-energy plant, and others. By region, the

global market for flame arrestors is segmented into Europe, North America,

Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis

By region, the global market for flame arrestors is segmented into

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe’s flame

arrestors market is expected to witness the highest CAGR.

Europe flame arrestors market is expected to witness significant growth

due to the presence of a number of developed nations and their patterns of

adopting safety features in the workplace. In Europe, Germany is estimated to

hold the largest share in the market due to the presence of major manufacturers

and stringent government regulations towards safety features in end-user

industries.

The rest of the world includes the regions of the Middle East

& Africa and South America. The flame arrestors market in the Middle East

& Africa is expected to witness significant growth due to the expansion of

international players and increased expenditure. South America has a

significant growth rate due to a growing number of manufacturers and growing

research and development activities by the major players. Furthermore,

government regulations regarding industrial safety and major manufacturers are

expanding their presence in the region further boosts the demand for flame

arrestors in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Flame Arrestors Market

are Morrison Bros. Co. (US), Tornado Combustion Technologies (US),

Motherwell Tank Protection (UK), Protectoseal (US), Ergil (Germany), Westech

Industrial (US), Elmac Technologies (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Braunschweiger Flammenfilter (Germany), L&J Technologies (US) are

among others.

The growing demand for flame arrestors in major end-use

industries, government regulations regarding workplace safety, growth of the

shale gas and tight oil activities, and growing demand for flame protection in

ventilation systems, pipelines, and large storage tanks are some of the growth

factors which further boosts the demand for flame arrestors in the market.

However, the market growth is hindered due to the monitoring of industrial

safety in emerging economies.

Industry Updates:

October 2018 UK based organic waste firm, Tidy Planet, is utilizing Spanish industrial heater Specialist, SUGIMAT’s Artificial Vision System (AVS) technology of new intelligent boiler monitoring for the first time. The new technology can effectively regulate air flow, grate movement and fuel feed to enhance the environment for highest heat output and fuel efficiency, as well as reduce emissions.

Jan 2018 New York City will spend $200 million to upgrade aging boiler systems in public-housing projects. Around $81.9 million of the money will go to purchase 39 new boilers at 10 housing developments across the city during the next four years. Another $73.9 million will go to heating-system upgrades at 12 developments, and $26.6 million to install temperature controls in the boiler systems at 15 developments.

